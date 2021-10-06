How We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played

Bike-share programs aren’t profitable but chip away at emissions

Kristin Schwab Oct 6, 2021
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Bike sharing is cheaper to subsidize for the government than public transit or car infrastructure, experts say. Above, a bicyclist wipes down a Citi Bike before riding in April 2020 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Bike-share programs aren’t profitable but chip away at emissions

Kristin Schwab Oct 6, 2021
Heard on:
Bike sharing is cheaper to subsidize for the government than public transit or car infrastructure, experts say. Above, a bicyclist wipes down a Citi Bike before riding in April 2020 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

Transportation accounts for 29% of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States, and while electric vehicles are in our future, the infrastructure will take years to roll out.

So let’s take a look at a piece of infrastructure that’s already in place in many cities: bike-share programs. A new paper in the urban policy journal Cities says bike-share travelers in New York City saved 493 tons of emissions over four years.

Almost 500 tons of emissions saved isn’t a lot if you compare it to how many tons of carbon dioxide the average car emits a year — 4.6 metric tons, according to the EPA.

The environmental benefits of bike sharing go way beyond basic emissions numbers, according to Ralph Buehler, who researches sustainable transportation at Virginia Tech. For instance, in Washington, D.C., “people actually say they have gotten rid of a car or their second car because they now have bike-share,” he said.

Studies also show bike-shares encourage people to use public transportation; they ride them to bus and subway stops.

“So it facilitates a car-free or a car-light lifestyle because it’s one of these mobility elements,” Buehler said.

Success can also be measured by ridership numbers. Milwaukee’s nonprofit bike-share, called Bublr, averages about 80,000 trips a year, said Bublr Executive Director James Davies. He would like to see that number break 100,000. The pandemic has challenged that, he said, because one-third of riders are college students and office workers.

“They would Bublr to work, take a Bublr to lunch, take a Bublr back from lunch and then Bublr home,” Davies said.

That cuts into the third measure of success: finances. One-third of Bublr’s revenue comes from rides, while the rest is made up of corporate sponsorships, grants and local and federal funding.

But some say money can’t define bike-share programs’ success. Reminder, said Robert Noland, a professor of planning and public policy at Rutgers University: All transportation costs governments money.

“So it’s fairly cheap for a city or the state to subsidize these. Cheaper than, for example, subsidizing public transit,” Noland said.

And even cheaper than subsidizing infrastructure for cars.

We’re here to help you navigate this changed world and economy.

Our mission at Marketplace is to raise the economic intelligence of the country. It’s a tough task, but it’s never been more important.

In the past year, we’ve seen record unemployment, stimulus bills, and reddit users influencing the stock market. Marketplace helps you understand it all, will fact-based, approachable, and unbiased reporting.

Generous support from listeners and readers is what powers our nonprofit news—and your donation today will help provide this essential service. For just $5/month, you can sustain independent journalism that keeps you and thousands of others informed.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:17 PM PDT
18:08
3:57 PM PDT
27:03
1:49 PM PDT
1:50
7:31 AM PDT
9:10
3:00 AM PDT
7:28
3:00 AM PDT
35:55
Aug 26, 2021
34:03
An argument for bringing back a contractual "lottery" for retirement savings
An argument for bringing back a contractual "lottery" for retirement savings
Facebook whistleblower Haugen stresses need for regulation to Senators
Facebook whistleblower Haugen stresses need for regulation to Senators
Can the shipping industry meet its climate goal for 2050?
A Warmer World
Can the shipping industry meet its climate goal for 2050?
WhatsApp outage highlights the scale of its worldwide use
WhatsApp outage highlights the scale of its worldwide use