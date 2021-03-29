In 2 decisions, CDC signals the pandemic still has months to go

We are in a weird spot in this pandemic right now. It feels like things are getting better, more and more people getting vaccinated, more businesses opening, but we’re not entirely out of the woods.

People are still getting sick and dying of COVID-19. That puts health officials and policymakers in a tough spot.

To illustrate: two recent pieces of news from the Centers for Disease Control.

Item 1: The CDC is extending its tenant eviction moratorium to June 30.

Item 2: The cruise industry didn’t get what it wanted — restrictions on sailing from U.S. ports will stay in place until November.

Very different issues with different stakes, but both point to the fact that the CDC thinks we still have a ways to go before the pandemic is over, according to Dr. Philip Landrigan, who used to work at the CDC and now teaches at Boston College.

“They have to decide which sectors of the economy absolutely have to be controlled in, which can be let go, and they have to balance economics and humanitarian considerations,” he said.

And that is an exercise in risk management, said Dr. Bill Lang of WorldClinic, who specializes in analyzing health risks. He said if COVID-19 were a disease that killed almost everyone who got it, very few people would question continued restrictions. “But if it is a disease where the risk is now increasingly managed by vaccine and also by the better treatment methods, then you’re allowed to take more risks.”

But that desire to take more risks had CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky saying this at a press conference Monday: “Right now, I’m scared.”

She said there is reason for hope and optimism, but there are also new variants of the virus to deal with. “Just please hold on a little while longer. I so badly want to be done. I know you all so badly want to be done.”

We’re almost there, she said — but not quite yet.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs How are those COVID relief payments affecting consumers? Payments started going out within days of President Joe Biden signing the American Rescue Plan, and that’s been a big shot in the arm for consumers, said John Leer at Morning Consult, which polls Americans every day. “Consumer confidence is really on a tear. They are growing more confident at a faster rate than they have following the prior two stimulus packages.” Leer said this time around the checks are bigger and they’re getting out faster. Now, rising confidence is likely to spark more consumer spending. But Lisa Rowan at Forbes Advisor said it’s not clear how much or how fast. Will more people be working from home once the worst of the pandemic recedes? It’s still unclear whether remote work will remain widespread, but there is at least more data analyzing the costs and benefits of working from home. People might be saving on things like commuting and buying clothes, but they’re also finding that in order to make long-term remote work feasible, they’ll have to upgrade their living spaces. And that cost could outweigh savings. Chris Stanton, a Harvard business professor, said even a minor increase in working from home after the pandemic could add up to billions of dollars a year for workers. I’m hearing a lot about interest rates. Is it getting more expensive to borrow money? Expectations of higher inflation as the economy rebounds have investors demanding higher yields to compensate. In turn, the recent surge in bond yields is pushing up the interest rates consumers pay on mortgages and other loans. Economist Scott Hoyt with Moody’s Analytics said rising rates could dampen demand for housing a little and refinancing a little more. Other kinds of consumer spending are less likely to be affected. Interest on auto loans and credit cards are pegged to shorter-term rates, which haven’t been rising as much. Read More Collapse