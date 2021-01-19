Biden plans to block Trump decision to lift COVID travel restrictions

The incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden plans to quash a last-minute announcement from President Donald Trump to lift travel restrictions from the Europe, including the U.K., and Brazil. That move had momentarily cheered the travel industry.

Marketplace’s Nova Safo has more on this. The following is an edited transcript of his conversation with “Marketplace Morning Report” host David Brancaccio.

Nova Safo: The restrictions we’re talking about ban most travelers from Europe, the U.K., Brazil and Ireland. President Trump’s proclamation lifting those restrictions is scheduled to take effect a week from today, on Jan. 26.

That means Joe Biden will be president, and soon after the White House announced the decision, Biden’s incoming White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted that, no, travel restrictions won’t be lifted next week.

Not only that, she said the Biden administration plans to “strengthen public health measures around international travel.” Now, she didn’t expand on what that means exactly, but it does appear that Trump’s last-minute action won’t last.

David Brancaccio: Is there a case to be made for loosening travel restrictions?

Safo: The reason Trump’s decision would take effect next week is that it would coincide with new COVID-testing requirements for international visitors to the U.S. Airlines say testing makes travel restrictions unnecessary. They have been pushing to get rid of travel bans, and have seen travel to the U.S. from some parts of Europe decline 95% or more.

Trump administration officials, including public health officials, have been coming around to the airlines’ view.

On the other hand, the World Health Organization just came out with a report that said, in part, that travel bans appear to have been effective.

Also, U.S. citizens still can’t travel to much of Europe. The bottom line is that we’re not there yet.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs With a slow vaccine rollout so far, how has the government changed its approach? On Tuesday, Jan. 12, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced changes to how the federal government is distributing vaccine doses. The CDC has expanded coronavirus vaccine eligibility to everyone 65 and older, along with people with conditions that might raise their risks of complications from COVID-19. The new approach also looks to reward those states that are the most efficient by giving them more doses, but critics say that won’t address underlying problems some states are having with vaccine rollout. What kind of help can small businesses get right now? A new round of Paycheck Protection Program loans recently became available for pandemic-ravaged businesses. These loans don’t have to be paid back if rules are met. Right now, loans are open for first-time applicants. And the application has to go through community banking organizations — no big banks, for now, at least. This rollout is designed to help business owners who couldn’t get a PPP loan before. What does the hiring situation in the U.S. look like as we enter the new year? New data on job openings and postings provide a glimpse of what to expect in the job market in the coming weeks and months. This time of year typically sees a spike in hiring and job-search activity, says Jill Chapman with Insperity, a recruiting services firm. But that kind of optimistic planning for the future isn’t really the vibe these days. Job postings have been lagging on the job search site Indeed. Listings were down about 11% in December compared to a year earlier. Read More Collapse