Monaco is seeing a boost in French visitors

Monaco, the tiny independent principality on the French Riviera, has long attracted people wanting to escape from paying French taxes. It is now also attracting those who don’t want to abide by France’s stricter coronavirus restrictions.
Just across the border in France, all the restaurants are closed (though some are offering takeout). In Monaco, they are packed with people, many of them French people, like Marcel Guérin.
“We’re from Nice. We’ve come to eat in a restaurant because in France we’re not allowed to. It makes you feel like a teenager again, disobeying your parents!” he said in French.
Monaco resident Caroline Boulanger, who emerged from a restaurant a couple of doors down, said keeping restaurants open is helping the economy. The French should do the same, she said. “We have to get back to normal economically.”
France has many more restrictions on businesses than Monaco.
Still, there are quite a few anti-COVID-19 measures here.
“The tables have to be one and a half meters apart,” said Francis Poidevin, owner of the Quai des Artistes restaurant. “No more than six people per table. Reservations only. Customers must come no later than 2 p.m. for lunch and 8 at night when the curfew starts. We give them a permit so they can go home later, but everyone has to be out by 9:30,” he said.
Poidevin said his restaurant business is doing nicely, up about 30% this holiday season over last year. And much of that, he said, is thanks to French patrons.
COVID-19 Economy FAQs
Which essential workers should be prioritized for vaccines?
Front-line health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities are getting the shots first, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. Essential workers will be considered next, but with limited vaccine doses and a lot of workers considered essential, the jockeying has already started over which ones should go to the front of the line: meatpacking workers, pilots, bankers and ride-share drivers among them. The CDC will continue to consider how to best distribute the vaccine, but ultimately it’s up to each state to decide who gets the shots when.
Could relaxing patents help poorer countries get vaccines faster?
The world’s poorest countries may not be able to get any vaccine at all until 2024, by one estimate. To deliver vaccines to the world’s poor sooner that, some global health activists want to waive intellectual property protections on vaccines, medicines and diagnostics. India, South Africa and Kenya have asked the World Trade Organization to allow pharmaceutical plants in the developing world to manufacture patented drugs without having to worry about lawsuits. The United States, Britain and the European Union, have repeatedly rejected the proposal at the WTO.
The Pfizer vaccine has to be kept in extreme cold at minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit. And keeping it that cold requires dry ice. Where does that dry ice come from?
Also, is there enough of it to go around? And how much is it going to cost? The demand for dry ice is about to spike, and a whole bunch of industries are worried. Now, dry ice sells for $1 to $3 a pound. While the vaccine gets priority, smaller businesses and nonessential industries may end up losing out.
