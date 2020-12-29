Back for a limited time: the KaiPA pint glass!
Thousands of airline workers will keep their jobs thanks to funding in the new COVID-19 relief package.
Southwest Airlines canceled plans for furloughs and pay cuts while United and American said they would bring back thousands of furloughed employees.
The relief measure provides $15 billion to pay workers’ salaries through the end of the March. But it may take much longer for the industry to rebound.
With people now beginning to get vaccinated for COVID-19, many Americans may start to think about travel, said analyst Henry Harteveldt.
“Our research shows that 80% of business travelers and 84% of leisure travelers in the U.S. say they can’t wait to start traveling again,” he said.
But it won’t be instantaneous. Widespread vaccination could take until midyear or beyond, and a weakened economy could blunt demand.
“It’s going to take a little bit of time for the travel industry to wake up,” Harteveldt said.
He predicts air travel will remain slow until April, then rebound to about 60% of pre-pandemic levels next year. And while tourists may be eager to take all those missed vacations, some business travel may never return, said airline consultant Jay Sorensen.
“For some airlines, it’s a big piece of the revenue pie,” he said.
Sorensen said business travel is often booked at higher rates so it generates more profits for airlines.
Which essential workers should be prioritized for vaccines?
Front-line health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities are getting the shots first, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. Essential workers will be considered next, but with limited vaccine doses and a lot of workers considered essential, the jockeying has already started over which ones should go to the front of the line: meatpacking workers, pilots, bankers and ride-share drivers among them. The CDC will continue to consider how to best distribute the vaccine, but ultimately it’s up to each state to decide who gets the shots when.
Could relaxing patents help poorer countries get vaccines faster?
The world’s poorest countries may not be able to get any vaccine at all until 2024, by one estimate. To deliver vaccines to the world’s poor sooner that, some global health activists want to waive intellectual property protections on vaccines, medicines and diagnostics. India, South Africa and Kenya have asked the World Trade Organization to allow pharmaceutical plants in the developing world to manufacture patented drugs without having to worry about lawsuits. The United States, Britain and the European Union, have repeatedly rejected the proposal at the WTO.
The Pfizer vaccine has to be kept in extreme cold at minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit. And keeping it that cold requires dry ice. Where does that dry ice come from?
Also, is there enough of it to go around? And how much is it going to cost? The demand for dry ice is about to spike, and a whole bunch of industries are worried. Now, dry ice sells for $1 to $3 a pound. While the vaccine gets priority, smaller businesses and nonessential industries may end up losing out.
Back for a limited time: the KaiPA pint glass!
