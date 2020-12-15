After COVID-19 vaccines are distributed to health care workers, state and local governments will have to figure out who’s next in line. One tool that governments will have at their disposal is the Social Vulnerability Index.

That’s a dataset, developed by the Centers for Disease Control, that tracks how disasters affect disadvantaged communities. States can also use the index to decide how vaccines should be allocated.

The Social Vulnerability Index uses Census data to weigh factors like a community’s poverty level, its racial breakdown or whether people live in crowded housing.

“These factors are increasingly important in our understanding of who gets harmed by disasters, who doesn’t,” said Jeff Schlegelmilch, who runs the National Center for Disaster Preparedness at Columbia University.

In the past, the index has been used after wildfires and hurricanes. Now it can help states identify communities that have been disproportionately hit by COVID-19.

“And so those are the populations that we have to make sure get the vaccine before other people, for whom COVID is an inconvenience but not an existential threat,” said Harald Schmidt, medical ethics professor at the University of Pennsylvania.

Schmidt said the Social Vulnerability Index can also help states target their communication and outreach strategies to let people know the vaccines are available.

“Because it’s no good to prioritize worse-off populations if they won’t use them,” said Schmidt, adding that a number of states have already published plans to use the CDC’s index.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs What happens if the federal government does not provide more money to state and local governments in the next round of coronavirus relief? Unlike the federal government, most state and local governments are bound by balanced budget requirements, meaning that when revenues decline, they’re forced to either reduce spending or increase taxes. Without federal assistance, the revenue drop would likely result in more job losses, said Tracy Gordon, a senior fellow with the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center. State and local governments employ more workers than any other sector, Gordon said. What will it take to persuade people to get a COVID-19 vaccine? There’s a saying in public health that vaccines don’t save lives, vaccinations save lives. A recent Pew Research poll shows 60% of Americans would definitely or probably get a COVID-19 vaccine if one were available today. That’s an improvement, but 21% still said they do not intend to get vaccinated and are “pretty certain” more information won’t change their minds. So what’ll it take? Building trust, said James Colgrove, a professor of public health at Columbia University. Having famous people get vaccinated on camera is one tactic for that. Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton have already volunteered. Are states ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccines? Claire Hannan, executive director of the nonprofit Association of Immunization Managers, which represents state health officials, said states have been making good progress in their preparations. And we could have several vaccines pretty soon. But states still need more funding, she said. Hannan doesn’t think a lack of additional funding would hold up distribution initially, but it could cause problems down the road. “It’s really worrisome that Congress may not pass funding or that there’s information circulating saying that states don’t need additional funding,” she said. Read More Collapse