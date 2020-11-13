In some isolated rural areas, COVID-19 is hitting hard

The coronavirus made its mark first in densely populated parts of the United States. And after seven months, rural communities are seeing a rise in cases.

The 13,000 residents of Grundy County, Tennessee, are fairly isolated. Its scenic mountains are home to parks with names like Savage Gulf and Fiery Gizzard. Until recently, residents felt that distance protected them from COVID-19.

“Folks got relaxed,” Mayor Michael Brady said. “They felt like life’s coming back to normality. And, of course, that’s really not the case right now.”

Grundy County has gone from basically no COVID-19 to seven or eight new cases a day — a per capita rate higher than Tennessee’s largest cities.

At first, residents had to drive to another county to get tested. Now the local health department can do it, but the hours are limited.

“At times I’ve had to deploy the sheriff’s department up there to navigate traffic,” Brady said. “They’ll be lined up in the road.”

Across the country, rural counties from South Dakota to South Carolina are now seeing spikes.

And yet the mindset that distance is enough defense persists, said Jacy Warrell of the Rural Health Association of Tennessee.

“Business as usual is kind of the mantra in a lot of our rural communities,” she said. “There’s still this perception that the spread of COVID is more of an urban issue.”

Rural residents are also facing the pandemic with more risk factors like diabetes, high blood pressure, high rates of obesity, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, emphysema and heart disease, according to Dr. Lisa Piercey, Tennessee’s health commissioner.

“So they are not only more likely to contract the disease, but to have worse outcomes,” she said.

And when people get severely ill, help may not be as close as it used to be. In the last decade, more than 120 rural hospitals have closed nationwide, according to the American Hospital Association.

Brady, the mayor in Grundy County, Tennessee, said his area doesn’t even have an urgent care.

“We just have the health department,” he said. “Rural Grundy County desperately needs a medical facility.”

For now, residents are traveling to other counties if they become seriously ill. And some of those hospitals are starting to reach capacity.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs Pfizer said early data show its coronavirus vaccine is effective. So what’s next? In the last few months, Pfizer and its partner BioNTech have shared other details of the process including trial blueprints, the breakdown of the subjects and ethnicities and whether they’re taking money from the government. They’re being especially transparent in order to try to temper public skepticism about this vaccine process. The next big test, said Jennifer Miller at the Yale School of Medicine, comes when drug companies release their data, “so that other scientists who the public trust can go in, replicate findings, and communicate them to the public. And hopefully build appropriate trust in a vaccine.” How is President-elect Joe Biden planning to address the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic turmoil it’s created? On Nov. 9, President-Elect Joe Biden announced three co-chairs of his new COVID-19 task force. But what kind of effect might this task force have during this transition time, before Biden takes office? “The transition team can do a lot to amplify and reinforce the messages of scientists and public health experts,” said Dr. Kelly Moore, associate director for the Immunization Action Coalition. Moore said Biden’s COVID task force can also “start talking to state leaders and other experts about exactly what they need to equip them to roll out the vaccines effectively.” What is it like to search for a job right now? Unemployment fell in October to 6.9%, and people have been coming back into the workforce after losing jobs or giving up on looking for one earlier in the pandemic. But looking for jobs isn’t getting any easier. The key stat right now when it comes to finding a new job? There are nearly twice as many job seekers as there are job openings. Read More Collapse