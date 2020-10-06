August’s trade gap was the biggest in 14 years. That’s probably good news

The U.S. Census Bureau reported Tuesday that imports of consumer goods in August hit their highest level on record. Same goes for imports of food and beverages. All told, the trade gap widened in August to $67 billion — the highest level in 14 years.

For an economy that’s still struggling to recover, let alone expand, that trade deficit number might actually be good news.

The fact that imports to the U.S. are rising says a lot about how far the economy’s come since the start of the pandemic, said Eswar Prasad, professor of trade policy at Cornell University.

“Economic recoveries are usually associated with increases in demand for goods and services produced both domestically and abroad,” Prasad said.

That increasing demand for imports is a sign that consumers have more purchasing power.

“It’s a sign of rising consumer confidence, [and] it’s a sign that firms are buying imported inputs that they may need to produce things that will become tomorrow’s exports,” said Emily Blanchard, a professor at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College.

Harvard economist Ken Rogoff said the trade gap is widening because exports are not rising as quickly as imports. And that could complicate the recovery.

“We need the rest of the world to demand more of our stuff to help our recovery,” Rogoff said.

This month’s gap is a sign that the U.S. is recovering faster than many of the countries we trade with. Rogoff said the U.S. could lose that lead if job gains taper off, if a second stimulus package never arrives or if the virus picks up again.

“I expect in the next few months our recovery’s going to slow down quite a bit.

Still, there are reasons to be optimistic about exports in the long run. Blanchard said the U.S. is a net exporter of services, such as travel, financial and digital services.

“This is great. This is a source of comparative advantage,” she said. “If that means that we produce fewer T-shirts in the U.S., then I think that’s probably OK.”

Blanchard said the COVID-19 pandemic has made American digital services, like cloud computing and video conferencing, even more valuable.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs Are people still waiting for unemployment payments? Yes. There is no way to know exactly how many people have been waiting for months and are still not getting unemployment, because states do not have a good system in place for tracking that kind of data, according to Andrew Stettner of The Century Foundation. But by his own calculations, only about 60% of people who have applied for benefits are currently receiving them. That means there are millions still waiting. Read more here on what they are doing about it. Are we going to see another wave of grocery store shortages? Well, public health officials are warning that we could see a second wave of the virus before the end of the year. And this time retailers want to be prepared if there’s high demand for certain products. But they can’t rely totally on predictive modeling. People’s shopping habits have ebbed and flowed depending on the state of COVID-19 cases or lockdowns. So, grocers are going to have to trust their guts. What’s going to happen to retailers, especially with the holiday shopping season approaching? A report out Tuesday from the accounting consultancy BDO USA said 29 big retailers filed for bankruptcy protection through August. And if bankruptcies continue at that pace, the number could rival the bankruptcies of 2010, after the Great Recession. For retailers, the last three months of this year will be even more critical than usual for their survival as they look for some hope around the holidays. Read More Collapse