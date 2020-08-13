What constitutes price gouging?

The New York attorney general this week filed a lawsuit against a major egg producer, alleging that Hillandale Farms raised prices for eggs in the midst of the pandemic to as much as quadruple the prices it charged between January and early March.

Hillendale has denied the allegations and said it worked to make sure eggs would remain on store shelves for its customers.

When it comes to raising prices, what is legal and what is not?

In a free market society, you can raise the price on your products. But Omri Ben-Shahar, a law professor at the University of Chicago, said once a state of emergency is declared, raising it too much could be considered price gouging.

“The price cannot rise to a level that, we sometimes call it, unconscionable,” he said.

And in an emergency, like a hurricane, an earthquake or a pandemic, price increases that might be OK under other circumstances raise questions.

“That starts to feel a little more like taking advantage of someone when they’re down,” said Andrew Novakovic, professor of agricultural economics emeritus at Cornell University.

In a lot of states, anti-gouging laws reference essential goods, which in many states means fuel, medicine and food.

Charging a lot more for those during an emergency is illegal.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs What’s going on with extra COVID-19 unemployment benefits? The latest: President Donald Trump signed an executive action directing $400 extra a week in unemployment benefits. But will that aid actually reach people? It’s still unclear. Trump directed federal agencies to send $300 dollars in weekly aid, taken from the federal disaster relief fund, and called on states to provide an additional $100. But states’ budgets are stretched thin as it is. What’s the latest on evictions? For millions of Americans, things are looking grim. Unemployment is high, and pandemic eviction moratoriums have expired in states across the country. And as many people already know, eviction is something that can haunt a person’s life for years. For instance, getting evicted can make it hard to rent again. And that can lead to spiraling poverty. Which retailers are requiring that people wear masks when shopping? And how are they enforcing those rules? Walmart, Target, Lowe’s, CVS, Home Depot, Costco — they all have policies that say shoppers are required to wear a mask. When an employee confronts a customer who refuses, the interaction can spin out of control, so many of these retailers are telling their workers to not enforce these mandates. But, just having them will actually get more people to wear masks. You can find answers to more questions on unemployment benefits and COVID-19 here. Read More Collapse