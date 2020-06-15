Kudlow says extra $600 for unemployment benefits will end in July

The Federal government has been supplementing state unemployment benefits during the pandemic by $600 a week at a time more than 20 million people are jobless.

Congress is now debating whether to extend the benefit, but the White House is worried it makes not working too attractive. White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Sunday on CNN the additional money is disincentivizing some workers from returning to their jobs.

Marketplace’s Nova Safo has the details. The following is an edited transcript of his conversation with “Marketplace Morning Report” host David Brancaccio.

David Brancaccio: What did Kudlow, the director of the United States National Economic Council, say this weekend?

Nova Safo: He said the Trump administration is considering whether to provide a bonus payment to people who go back to work. Congress is debating right now about whether to extend the $600 a week benefit. Democrats want to keep providing the money until January. But here’s what Kudlow said on CNN yesterday:

“We’re paying people not to work, it’s better than their salaries would get. And, that might have worked for the first couple of months. It’ll end in late July. We are — in the administration, the president — looking at a reform measure that will still provide some kind of bonus for returning to work.”

Brancaccio: Is this a supposition, or is there evidence people are blowing off jobs because of the extra unemployment money?

Safo: It’s anecdotal. Kudlow says he’s heard from business leaders who’re saying they’re seeing this phenomenon play out.

The Congressional Budget Office did look at the question. It’s previously said that low-wage workers have borne the brunt of job losses.

And looking at how extending the $600 benefit would impact workers, the CBO projected that, yes, fewer people will return to work, because they’ll be making more money if they stay home, at least in the short-term. But, it also concluded that extending the benefits would boost demand for goods and services, which in turn would help the economy.

