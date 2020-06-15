Kudlow says extra $600 for unemployment benefits will end in July
The Federal government has been supplementing state unemployment benefits during the pandemic by $600 a week at a time more than 20 million people are jobless.
Congress is now debating whether to extend the benefit, but the White House is worried it makes not working too attractive. White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Sunday on CNN the additional money is disincentivizing some workers from returning to their jobs.
Marketplace’s Nova Safo has the details. The following is an edited transcript of his conversation with “Marketplace Morning Report” host David Brancaccio.
David Brancaccio: What did Kudlow, the director of the United States National Economic Council, say this weekend?
Nova Safo: He said the Trump administration is considering whether to provide a bonus payment to people who go back to work. Congress is debating right now about whether to extend the $600 a week benefit. Democrats want to keep providing the money until January. But here’s what Kudlow said on CNN yesterday:
“We’re paying people not to work, it’s better than their salaries would get. And, that might have worked for the first couple of months. It’ll end in late July. We are — in the administration, the president — looking at a reform measure that will still provide some kind of bonus for returning to work.”
Brancaccio: Is this a supposition, or is there evidence people are blowing off jobs because of the extra unemployment money?
Safo: It’s anecdotal. Kudlow says he’s heard from business leaders who’re saying they’re seeing this phenomenon play out.
The Congressional Budget Office did look at the question. It’s previously said that low-wage workers have borne the brunt of job losses.
And looking at how extending the $600 benefit would impact workers, the CBO projected that, yes, fewer people will return to work, because they’ll be making more money if they stay home, at least in the short-term. But, it also concluded that extending the benefits would boost demand for goods and services, which in turn would help the economy.
COVID-19 Economy FAQs
Which businesses are allowed to reopen right now? And which businesses are actually doing so?
As a patchwork of states start to reopen, businesses that fall into a gray area are wondering when they can reopen. In many places, salons are still shuttered. Bars are mostly closed, too, although restaurants may be allowed to ramp up, depending on the state. “It’s kind of all over the place,” said Elizabeth Milito of the National Federation of Independent Business.
Will you be able to go on vacation this summer?
There’s no chance that this summer will be a normal season for vacations either in the U.S. or internationally. But that doesn’t mean a trip will be impossible. People will just have to be smart about it. That could mean vacations closer to home, especially with gas prices so low. Air travel will be possible this summer, even if it is a very different experience than usual.
When does the expanded COVID-19 unemployment insurance run out?
The CARES Act, passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump in March, authorized extra unemployment payments, increasing the amount of money, and broadening who qualifies. The increased unemployment benefits have an expiration date — an extra $600 per week the act authorized ends on July 31.
You can find answers to more questions here.
