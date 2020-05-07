Jobless claims likely undercount people who aren’t working due to COVID-19
Unemployment claims have been soaring around the country since the COVID-19 lockdown started. The running total now tops 30 million, and more claims will be reported Thursday.
There’s reason to believe many more people aren’t working because of the pandemic and aren’t showing up in these first-time jobless claim numbers either.
Lynn Cooper, 47, lives in Minneapolis and had a good job in financial services. She left it for a better job that was supposed to start in late March, but didn’t because of the pandemic shutdown.
“I’m in a purgatory because I don’t qualify for unemployment,” Cooper said. She hasn’t even tried to apply because she quit voluntarily and doesn’t think she’s eligible, which means she has no income.
“It’s not easy — it’s incredibly stressful,” she said.
And Cooper’s not alone. We found in our Marketplace-Edison Research Poll that nearly half of those who are out of work haven’t applied for unemployment. Many others have tried and failed. Elise Gould, senior economist at the Economic Policy Institute, said for every 100 people who successfully file, “37 additional workers tried to apply, but couldn’t get through the UI system to make a claim.”
Gould estimates 10 million to 15 million more workers could be getting jobless benefits if they applied and were approved.
COVID-19 Economy FAQs
Which states are reopening?
Many states have started to relax the restrictions put in place in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. Although social-distancing measures still hold virtually everywhere in the country, more than half of states have started to phase out stay-at-home orders and phase in business reopenings. Others, like New York, are on slower timelines.
Is takeout food safe during COVID-19?
The short answer is yes. You can read the long answer, and all the caveats, here.
Is it worth applying for a job right now?
It never hurts to look, but as unemployment reaches levels last seen during the Great Depression and most available jobs are in places that carry risks like the supermarket or warehouses, it isn’t a bad idea to sit tight either, if you can.
You can find answers to more questions here.
