Not many folks are traveling these days. That means consumers who normally rack up rewards on travel cards are, therefore, not seeing as much benefit. So global hospitality company Marriott is now offering six loyalty points per dollar spent on grocery purchases using its American Express and Chase credit cards through July 31.

“What Marriott’s trying to do here is to capitalize on the fact that so many people are doing a ton of grocery shopping these days,” said Ted Rossman, an industry analyst at CreditCards.com.

Rossman said Marriott is trying to make sure its card stays at the top of people’s wallets, even if they’re not booking a hotel room. And American Express and Chase want Marriott to give people an incentive to use its cards.

“A credit-card issuer makes money on every transaction that takes place,” said Bill Hardekopf, CEO of LowCards.com. Merchants have to pay a swipe fee when the card is used.

“Even if the transactions are small, you’re still going to make money,” he said.

Marriott also tries to make it attractive for cardholders to use those points at its properties. So when people do travel again, the company is effectively juicing its hotel usage.

