Georgia businesses weigh options as governor allows some to reopen
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has allowed some businesses to reopen for basic operations after a COVID-19-related lockdown. The businesses still need to maintain social distancing and follow sanitation guidelines.
Hair and nail salons, gyms, fitness centers and bowling alleys were the first to be allowed to open on Friday. April 24, and dine-in restaurants and theaters come next. But, as Kemp said, it’s up to the private sector to convince customers that it’s safe to return.
Business owners across the state are weighing whether they can do that, and if so, how to reopen safely for their employees and customers.
