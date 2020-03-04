Is therapy only for the rich?

Seventy-six percent of Americans think that psychological health is just as important as physical health, but only a quarter of Americans believe mental health services are accessible.

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke with writer Lauren Vinopal about her recent reporting on her own experience of seeking out therapy without health insurance.

“When I first went freelance, I had a lot more anxiety,” Vinopal said. “I wanted to be proactive before it became a problem, and when I looked for services I was surprised to find there were very little.”

Put off by high costs of traditional therapy, Vinopal ended up seeing a student therapist, which cost around $40 an hour. “There is a demand for affordable therapy, at the cost of expertise,” she said.

