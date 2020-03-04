Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioUnited States of WorkCheck Your Balance ™️Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Marketplace

Look to the futures

Mar 4, 2020
Latest Episodes

Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech

Is therapy only for the rich?

Andie Corban and Kai Ryssdal Mar 4, 2020
Sigmund Freud, the founder of psychoanalysis, circa 1935. Hans Casparius/Getty Images

Is therapy only for the rich?

Andie Corban and Kai Ryssdal Mar 4, 2020
Sigmund Freud, the founder of psychoanalysis, circa 1935. Hans Casparius/Getty Images
Seventy-six percent of Americans think that psychological health is just as important as physical health, but only a quarter of Americans believe mental health services are accessible.

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke with writer Lauren Vinopal about her recent reporting on her own experience of seeking out therapy without health insurance.

“When I first went freelance, I had a lot more anxiety,” Vinopal said. “I wanted to be proactive before it became a problem, and when I looked for services I was surprised to find there were very little.”

Put off by high costs of traditional therapy, Vinopal ended up seeing a student therapist, which cost around $40 an hour. “There is a demand for affordable therapy, at the cost of expertise,” she said.

Click the audio player above to hear the interview.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
