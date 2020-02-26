Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioUnited States of WorkCheck Your Balance ™️Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

If you're sick, stay home!

Feb 26, 2020
From “Walrus” to “Zorro,” the CDC breaks down what facial hair styles do and don’t work with face masks

Kai Ryssdal Feb 26, 2020
We mustache you to trim your mustache, Mr. Dali. George Konig/Keystone Features/Getty Images

As COVID-19 spreads, so too does the demand for face masks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a detailed chart today breaking down what types of beards and mustaches are compatible with respiratory masks.

The broad-brush conclusion? You may want to go with the clean shaven look until the danger passes.

(The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

