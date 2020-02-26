From “Walrus” to “Zorro,” the CDC breaks down what facial hair styles do and don’t work with face masks
As COVID-19 spreads, so too does the demand for face masks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a detailed chart today breaking down what types of beards and mustaches are compatible with respiratory masks.
The broad-brush conclusion? You may want to go with the clean shaven look until the danger passes.
