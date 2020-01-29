Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

What happens when there are no jobs left for robots to steal?

Jan 29, 2020
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,289 Episodes
Marketplace 4,024 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,731 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 166 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 122 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 31 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 26 Episodes
Listen to the latest episode of "Marketplace" with Kai Ryssdal. Here

Paul Krugman on why “zombie” economic ideas should stay dead

David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon Jan 29, 2020
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
pxhere

Paul Krugman on why “zombie” economic ideas should stay dead

David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon Jan 29, 2020
pxhere
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

The zombies that haunt Paul Krugman aren’t undead people, but ideas —
false ideas about how the economy works that just won’t die, despite evidence proving them wrong. According to the New York Times opinion columnist and Nobel laureate in economics, they won’t die because politicians won’t let them.

“The ultimate zombie, the one that you see most often, is that tax cuts pay for themselves,” Krugman told “Marketplace Morning Report” host David Brancaccio.

This is the premise of Krugman’s new book, “Arguing With Zombies: Economics, Politics, and the Fight for a Better Future.”

Krugman’s frustration is with how — as we try to adapt to globalization or contend with rising health care costs — these zombie ideas lead us astray in crafting public policy.

“You can’t protect people from change,” said Krugman. “But you can try to create an economy where it’s painful, but it’s not catastrophic — where you don’t lose your health care, or you don’t find yourself without adequate nutrition, where when change happens, that it’s not catastrophic.

“And most other advanced countries have done a much better job of doing that than we have.”

Click the audio player above to hear the full conversation.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
My Economy
The part-time security guard who just turned 80
LISTEN Download
These academics want to lead the way to flying less
LISTEN Download
Check Your Balance ™️
How to make financial New Year’s resolutions that stick