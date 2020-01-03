Featured Now The SeasonCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Marketplace Morning Report

A rising tide lifts just the really nice boats

Jan 3, 2020
Marketplace Morning Report

Uber and lift

Jan 3, 2020
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
This Is Uncomfortable
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace

Immigration fees set to be much higher in 2020

Andy Uhler Jan 3, 2020
Immigrants await their turn for green card and citizenship interviews at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Queens office on May 30, 2013 in the Long Island City neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
John Moore/Getty Images

Fees for applying for a green card, citizenship and asylum are likely going up soon –– by a lot.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is required to review its fees every two years. According to Stephen Yale-Loehr, professor of immigration law at Cornell University, the fee hikes under consideration this year are historically high.

“It’s normal to come out with a proposed fee increase, but the percentage increase on a lot of these fees is just much higher than it has been in the past,” he said.

The proposed increase on green card applications is 79%. A citizenship application fee is set to go up by 83%, from $640 to $1,170.

“Plus they’re eliminating some of the waivers that low-income immigrants have to be able to file for citizenship, even if they can’t afford it,” said Sandra Feist, an immigration attorney based in Minneapolis.

“These fees are a penalty to make it hard for people to file for their green cards and other benefits that they’re eligible for,” she added.

USCIS attributes the proposed hike to the rising cost of processing applications and fighting immigration fraud. The agency said fees need to fall in line.

The Trump administration has said it will also use this extra revenue to help ICE bolster border security.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

