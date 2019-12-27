Midwest flooding brings high infrastructure costs

A huge storm in the Midwest in mid-March and a subsequent dam break in northern Nebraska triggered historic flooding of the Missouri River. Some places, like thousands of acres of farmland in Holt County, Missouri, are still underwater. There are also miles-long holes in the levees, roads have been closed for months and bridges are left in rubble. Months later, people are still working on recovery. The costs to infrastructure are mounting, but in some places, it’s still hard to estimate how much will need to be spent on recovery because government officials can’t get to some areas yet to assess the damage.

Related Stories

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.