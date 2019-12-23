Featured Now The SeasonCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Marketplace

CEO of Boeing is finally going

Dec 23, 2019
Latest Episodes

Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace

Economic growth for U.S. cities will depend on mix of industries

Nova Safo Dec 23, 2019
San Francisco is projected to grow at an average of 2.4% over the next two years thanks to its strength in the tech sector.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A new report out Monday forecasts the biggest cities in the U.S. will fare differently in an upcoming global economic slowdown, depending on their mix of industries, cost of living and quality of life. The forecasting firm Oxford Economics said San Francisco will grow fastest over the next two years at an average of 2.4% a year, thanks to its strength in the tech sector. 

Oxford Economics projects Chicago’s economy to see the slowest growth, at 1.4%, due to multiple factors, including mounting pension debt and uncertainty over future tax policy, as well as regional economic factors such as population declines and the slowing manufacturing sector.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

