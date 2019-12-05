Featured Now Fall of the Berlin WallCheck Your Balance ™️The SeasonThis Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

UPS and FedEx caught in the holiday hustle and bustle

Dec 5, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,172 Episodes
Marketplace 3,986 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,692 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 158 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 119 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 26 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes

5G could change the world. 5G is also marketing hype.

Andy Uhler Dec 5, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
John MacDougall/AFP via Getty Images

The Federal Communications Commission announced this week a $9 billion subsidy program to bring 5G to rural parts of the country, coinciding with T-Mobile’s 5G nationwide rollout.

T-Mobile is advertising its 5G as having “ultra wideband … with massive capacity … and ultrafast speeds,” which sounds incredible. Maybe too incredible.

A T-Mobile spokesperson told reporters those ultrafast speeds are only going to be 20% faster on average than what customers have now. 

“5G is 80% marketing and 20% technology,” said Gigi Sohn, a senior fellow at the Georgetown Law Institute for Technology Law & Policy. “The hype around this technology is enormous, and also the hype around needing to win a so-called race around 5G.” 

Telecom companies and politicians are pushing the claim that the U.S. needs to beat China to 5G. But Phillip Berenbroick, policy director at the telecom advocacy group Public Knowledge, said a lot of the country isn’t wired with the fiber optic cable needed for 5G.

“If you live in an area that doesn’t have access to 4G LTE right now, you’re not getting 5G anytime soon,” Berenbroick said. 

Wireless providers have already been exaggerating how much of the country has 4G service. All five members of the Federal Communications Commission were on Capitol Hill today to talk about a recent investigation that found Verizon, T-Mobile, and US Cellular exaggerated claims about 4G coverage in official filings.

Christopher Mitchell, head of community broadband at the Institute for Local Self Reliance, said companies tell regulators one thing and Wall Street another.

“Many of us say, ‘You should listen to what they tell Wall Street’ because they’re not allowed to lie to Wall Street but they are allowed to lie to regulators,” Mitchell said. 

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said yesterday there would be no punishment for those telecom companies.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
Fall of the Berlin Wall
Read More
Fall of the Berlin Wall
The financial lessons of Germany's reunification 30 years ago.  
Check Your Balance ™️
Read More
Check Your Balance ™️
Personal finance from Marketplace. Where the economy, your personal life and money meet.

You + Kendeda =
Triple the Impact!

 

Give NOW to make your gift go three times as far!
DONATE TODAY