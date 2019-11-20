Featured Now Fall of the Berlin WallCheck Your Balance ™️The SeasonThis Is Uncomfortable

Is Georgia on national Democrats' minds?

Nov 20, 2019
Toy tariff story

Nov 20, 2019
Trump visits Apple factory at crunch time for Apple

Sabri Ben-Achour Nov 20, 2019
Apple's new Mac Pro on display in the showroom during Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California on June 3, 2019.
BRITTANY HOSEA-SMALL/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump is today visiting a facility in Austin, Texas, where Apple manufactures the Mac Pro – the only major Apple computer to be assembled in the U.S. The visit comes after Apple won exemptions in September from certain tariffs on parts it uses to make the computer, exemptions that were no small feat.

Apple will need to secure additional exemptions before the next round of tariffs on Dec. 15 if it wants to prevent a hit to its earnings.

