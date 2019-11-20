Trump visits Apple factory at crunch time for Apple

President Trump is today visiting a facility in Austin, Texas, where Apple manufactures the Mac Pro – the only major Apple computer to be assembled in the U.S. The visit comes after Apple won exemptions in September from certain tariffs on parts it uses to make the computer, exemptions that were no small feat.
Apple will need to secure additional exemptions before the next round of tariffs on Dec. 15 if it wants to prevent a hit to its earnings.
