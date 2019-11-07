Featured Now Fall of the Berlin WallCheck Your Balance ™️The SeasonThis Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

The recession that wasn't (yet)

Nov 7, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
This Is Uncomfortable
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,112 Episodes
Marketplace 3,966 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,672 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 154 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 115 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 23 Episodes
The Season

How do retailers decide what to put on sale for Black Friday?

Marielle Segarra Nov 7, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Holiday merchandising is more strategic than you might think.
Alex McBride/Getty Images

With three weeks still to go before Black Friday, retailers like Best Buy, Target and Walmart are already announcing deals.

And that got us wondering: How do retailers decide which products to put on their lists? As it happens, this is a tough question to answer.

“Holiday merchandising is a highly strategic activity,” said Joel Bines, managing director and co-head of the retail practice at Alix Partners. “So what’s promoted and at what price and so forth are highly guarded secrets.”

We know retailers tend to go for two things on their Black Friday lists. There are the classics, the items that you expect to see every year and that many people actually wait until Black Friday to buy: cameras, TVs, laptops, cell phones.

And then there are the trendy products — whatever retailers think is going to be hot this year, based both on their own data and on what they see people talking about on social media.

Target’s Black Friday deals so far include the Squishmallow Unicorn, a 22” stuffed critter, for $25. For $18, you can get the Baby Shark Dancing Doll, which will provide endless fun … until you chuck it out a window.

“Even if you don’t have kids, you have probably heard the song and got it stuck in your head,” said Casey Runyan, managing editor at the website Brad’s Deals. “Retailers want to have those things on their list, that eye-popping thing, that [will make people think] ‘Oh, I’ve seen that before.'”

These products are not necessarily supposed to make money. Retailers are willing to take a loss on them because they get people into the store and onto the website, said Jane Boyd Thomas, a marketing professor at Winthrop University in South Carolina.

“They’ll come in and they’ll buy the hugely discounted television, for example, but while they’re there, they’re going to buy some other items. as well,” she said.

Ideally, those will be items with a higher profit margin. 

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

The Season
Tags in this Story
Fall of the Berlin Wall
Read More
Fall of the Berlin Wall
The financial lessons of Germany's reunification 30 years ago.  
Check Your Balance ™️
Read More
Check Your Balance ™️
Personal finance from Marketplace. Where the economy, your personal life and money meet.
How We Survive
Read More
How We Survive
Climate change is here. Experts say we need to adapt. This series explores the role of technology in helping humanity weather the changes ahead.