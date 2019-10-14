Consumers are feeling good about where the economy’s headed
Despite the trade war, the impeachment investigation and fears of a recession, consumer sentiment climbed to its highest point in three months, according to the most recent survey from the University of Michigan. Consumers are feeling flush thanks to declining interest rates, receding fears that the trade war will affect them and the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years.
