Marketplace Tech

Can an app make the call on baseball umpires?

Oct 14, 2019
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
This Is Uncomfortable
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report

Consumers are feeling good about where the economy's headed

Erika Beras Oct 14, 2019
Despite the trade war, the impeachment investigation and fears of a recession, consumer sentiment climbed to its highest point in three months, according to the most recent survey from the University of Michigan. Consumers are feeling flush thanks to declining interest rates, receding fears that the trade war will affect them and the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years.

Check Your Balance ™️
