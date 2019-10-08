New U.S.-Japan trade deal benefits some farmers and e-commerce
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
The U.S. and Japan signed a limited trade agreement on Monday, a deal that would win back benefits American farmers lost when President Donald Trump pulled out of a broader Asia-Pacific pact his first week in office. While rewarding American farmers, the new U.S.-Japan mini-deal does not resolve differences over trade in autos.
But deals with China and other trading partners have stalled — why did this one move forward?
Click the audio player above to hear the full story.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.