The U.S. and Japan signed a limited trade agreement on Monday, a deal that would win back benefits American farmers lost when President Donald Trump pulled out of a broader Asia-Pacific pact his first week in office. While rewarding American farmers, the new U.S.-Japan mini-deal does not resolve differences over trade in autos.

But deals with China and other trading partners have stalled — why did this one move forward?

