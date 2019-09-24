Featured Now How We SurviveWorkplace CultureMy EconomyThis Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Episode 132: A gig is a gig is a gig

Sep 24, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

CBS and POC

Sep 23, 2019
More Info
Share on
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,017 Episodes
Marketplace 3,934 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,640 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 148 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 111 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 16 Episodes

Corporate insiders are selling more stock in the companies they run than usual

Justin Ho Sep 24, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Corporate insiders — board members and C-suite executives — are selling stock in their own companies at the fastest rate since the peak of the dot-com bubble, according to a U.K. analysis firm called Smart Insider, first reported by the Financial Times. Is this simply a result of the stock market trading near record highs, or do those corporate titans know something that the rest of us don’t?

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
Give NOW

Stay sharp on the economy— donate TODAY to get your own pithy pencil pack for just $5/month!

We’re so close!

Help us meet our goal and the Kendeda Fund will match it with an additional $50,000!

$100K for journalism and a PSL for Kai —
it’s a win-win.

GIVE NOW