Hasbro bets $4 billion on content by purchasing Peppa Pig’s producer
Hasbro is spending $4 billion to buy animation studio Entertainment One, whose most popular franchise is Peppa Pig. Hasbro’s already turned Transformers, G.I. Joe and even Ouija boards into movies. Now it’s buying a company whose stories are full of characters that make great toys.
