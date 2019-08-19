Trump administration proposes new housing discrimination standard
The Trump administration is proposing a change that would set a higher bar to file civil rights lawsuits in cases of housing discrimination. Developers and governments can be held liable if a policy has even an unintentional discriminatory effect. The administration and civil rights groups are at odds over how much it takes to prove that discrimination.
