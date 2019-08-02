Top diplomats from the Asia Pacific region are in Bangkok today for a forum on trade in the Pacific Rim. Most of those countries — Australia, Vietnam, Japan and more — are still part of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, now called the CPTPP, which the U.S. abandoned on President Trump’s first full day in office. And while it hasn’t been long since the CPTPP was ratified, those member countries are starting to see the benefits of reduced trade barriers.
