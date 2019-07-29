Atlantic City benefits from early wager on legal sports betting
New Jersey legalized sports betting in June of 2018, following the Supreme Court’s landmark decision to strike down a law that largely banned sports betting outside of Nevada. The practice quickly took off: in May, New Jersey sports books took in the most bets of any state in the country.
In Atlantic City, overall casino gaming revenue is up, along with spending in bars and restaurants within those casinos. The local Chamber of Commerce says some of that is due to new foot traffic brought by sports betting.
More recently, Atlantic City has started to face competition from neighbors. Pennsylvania began sports betting in its casinos last November and online last May. New York State, too, just launched casino sports betting.
