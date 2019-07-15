It’s no secret that some of the places in the country with the most economic opportunity — like Silicon Valley, New York and Washington D.C. — are also some of the most expensive places to live. But that may be convincing a certain kind of worker, members of the so-called “creative class,” to consider living in other parts of the country.

Richard Florida, author of the 2002 book “The Rise of the Creative Class,” recently published some new research about this trend at CityLab. He spoke with Marketplace host Amy Scott about the implications of that demographic shift.

