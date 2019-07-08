Featured Now Gun violence in the workplaceHow We SurviveBrains and LossesThis Is UncomfortableWorkplace Culture

Jul 8, 2019
The legal pitfalls of making “Liquid Aloha” outside Hawaii

Ryan Finnerty Jul 8, 2019
Kona Brewing Company's Big Wave Golden Ale seen on the North Shore of Oahu. Following the June settlement, Kona will include brewing location on its cardboard packaging.
Ryan Finnerty

The parent company of Hawaii-based Kona Brewing Company has settled a lawsuit over how its beer is marketed.

The brewery, founded in Hawaii in 1994, has since moved the majority of its production to the U.S. mainland, while preserving a Hawaii theme across its brand. It’s a common strategy in the brewing business, but in Kona’s case led to the filing of a class action lawsuit that alleged it was misleading consumers as to the beer’s origins.

The company settled the lawsuit without admitting any wrongdoing, but it is offering a refund to households that bought its bottled product in the belief it was Hawaii-made.

