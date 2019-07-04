When it comes to overseas sales, whiskey distillers face a tough time

A massive fire this week at a Jim Beam warehouse in Kentucky destroyed 45,000 barrels – or the equivalent of 6 million bottles of bourbon whiskey. This is just the latest blow to an industry that has been dealing with the aftermath of a series of tariffs.

