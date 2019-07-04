Featured Now Gun violence in the workplaceHow We SurviveBrains and LossesThis Is UncomfortableWorkplace Culture

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Let's talk about money without making it weird

Jul 4, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
This Is Uncomfortable
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Corner Office from Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 4,843 Episodes
Marketplace 3,876 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,582 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 136 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 106 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 5 Episodes

When it comes to overseas sales, whiskey distillers face a tough time

Erika Beras Jul 4, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Used barrels are seen in a warehouse as an employee makes new barrels at Kelvin Cooperage in Louisville, Kentucky on April 12, 2019.
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

A massive fire this week at a Jim Beam warehouse in Kentucky destroyed 45,000 barrels – or the equivalent of 6 million bottles of bourbon whiskey. This is just the latest blow to an industry that has been dealing with the aftermath of a series of tariffs.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

 

Marketplace Investors
make public service
journalism possible.

Thank you for doing your part!

give now