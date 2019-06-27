Featured Now This Is UncomfortableWorkplace CultureBrains and LossesHow We Survive

LaCroix is struggling to keep up in a competitive seltzer market

Jun 27, 2019
Could prosperity at home curb migration?

Ben Bradford Jun 27, 2019
A Guatemalan migrant recently released from federal detention holds an envelope with a message written in English as he waits inside a bus depot on June 11, 2019, in McAllen, Texas.
LOREN ELLIOTT/AFP/Getty Images

The debate in Washington continues over solutions to the overflowing temporary shelters at the U.S.-Mexican border. The U.S. Senate passed a bill yesterday afternoon while voting down a House alternative. The debate has focused on short-term aid, but a new report from the Peterson Institute for International Economics suggests that, in the long term, sending aid abroad could spur economic growth and help ease the migration surge.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

