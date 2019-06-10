Featured Now The Uncertain HourWorkplace CultureThis Is UncomfortableAnxiety Index®Brains and Losses

Jun 10, 2019
How a group of teachers in Nashville is bridging the public-private divide

Natasha Senjanovic Jun 10, 2019
A group of private and public school educators in Nashville, Tennessee has decided to swap knowledge and build collaboration at weekly meetings and summer workshops. They’re motivated by the idea that the daily needs of a classroom are similar across all schools. As a result, they’ve created a new form of professional development, much of which is even accredited by the state.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

