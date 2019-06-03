How did you ask for a raise?

Asking for a raise can be intimidating, but the payoff is worth it for most workers.
Seventy-nine percent of workers who have asked for a raise have received it, according to the latest results from our Marketplace-Edison Research Poll. But that figure changes when you take the person’s gender into account.
Men and women are equally likely to ask for raises — 37% of men and 36% of women say they’ve done so, according to our poll. But 82% of men received the raise they asked for compared to 74% of women.
We’re doing an unscientific poll, looking at the language men and women use when asking for a raise and if it reveals anything along gender lines.
Send your comments below, and we might be in touch.
