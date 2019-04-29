The US Federal Reserve building is seen on August 9, 2011 in Washington, DC. - Karen Bleier/AFP/Getty Images

Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2019/04/29/economy/no-show-inflation-what-does-fed-do-next/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

We got some significant economic numbers this morning — especially significant in light of the meeting, tomorrow and Wednesday, of the Federal Reserve's Open Market Committee. The Bureau of Economic Analysis reported spending in March was way up and income inched higher. But it's the inflation number that probably matters most, at this juncture, for Fed interest rate policy and economic growth.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VA As a nonprofit news organization, what matters to us is the same thing that matters to you: being a source for trustworthy, independent news that makes people smarter about business and the economy. So if Marketplace has helped you understand the economy better, make more informed financial decisions or just encouraged you to think differently, we’re asking you to give a little something back. Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support. BEFORE YOU GO