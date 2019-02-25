After years of soaring prices, the value of cryptocurrencies like bitcoin plummeted last year. Some say the hype is over, and that it's time to move on from the technology's unpredictability. But small communities in Kenya have started embracing cryptocurrency in the hope that it will help to solve their cash flow problems.
“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VA
As a nonprofit news organization, what matters to us is the same thing that matters to you: being a source for trustworthy, independent news that makes people smarter about business and the economy. So if Marketplace has helped you understand the economy better, make more informed financial decisions or just encouraged you to think differently, we’re asking you to give a little something back.
Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support.