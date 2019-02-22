DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division of Samsung Electronics, announces the new Samsung Galaxy Fold smartphone during the Samsung Unpacked event on February 20, 2019 in San Francisco, California. - Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

When Apple launched the iPhone X in 2017, it was the most expensive iPhone ever, at $999. Wednesday, Samsung unveiled the new Galaxy Fold, which will arrive in April and start at $1,980. Device makers know brand prestige can come by having a phone debut at a high price. And as cellular technology becomes more sophisticated, the value of phone components is increasing. But with prices now equivalent to laptop computers, how much more will they go up?

