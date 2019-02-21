A boy bats during baseball practice at the Nationals Youth Baseball Academy in Washington, DC, on May 7, 2018. - ISSAM AHMED/AFP/Getty Images

Spring training for the 2019 Major League Baseball season opens today. Baseball is coming off a rough year, with declining TV ratings and its lowest attendance since 2003. But reports of the national pastime’s coming demise may be exaggerated: A new study finds that participation in the sport at the grassroots level is surging.

