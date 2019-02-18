- fizkes/Getty Images

You've probably heard that millennials are less likely to own homes than their forebears. A study published last year by the Urban Institute found that the home ownership rate for people between the ages of 25 and 34 was only 37 percent in 2015, about eight percentage points lower than it was for Gen Xers and baby boomers when they were that age. One big difference between millennials and earlier generations? The amount of student loan debt they carry. Marketplace host Amy Scott spoke with the Wall Street Journal's Laura Kusisto about new research from the Federal Reserve, linking student debt to home buying.

Click the audio player above to hear the full interview.

