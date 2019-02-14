Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2019/02/14/business/retail-sales-fell-december-or-did-they/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Retail sales fell by 1.2 percent in December, the biggest month-to-month decline in nine years. The drop surprised economists, who’d predicted an increase or, at worst, a modest decline. Some of the decline may be the result of consumers doing their year-end shopping earlier to take advantage of pre-holiday sales. Uncertainty thanks to volatile markets and the government shutdown may also have played a role. But the decline was so large that some analysts have pinned the blame on statistical noise.

