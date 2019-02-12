By Ben Bradford
The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey — aka JOLTS — may be pointing to a downturn. Today's report should tell us more.
On Tuesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics will release a snapshot of the labor economy: the December Job Opening and Labor Turnover Survey. November’s report showed that the number of job openings and people moving into new jobs both fell — and that’s often a sign of a slowing economy. Was it just a blip in continued economic growth or the beginning of a downward trend?

