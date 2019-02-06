Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2019/02/06/business/spotify-aims-rule-all-audio-podcasts/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Spotify, the pioneering music streaming service, is entering the world of podcasts by acquiring two big players: Gimlet and Anchor. The Swedish company is aiming to be the No. 1 audio platform with these acquisitions. But there are risks.

