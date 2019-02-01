Wages were a highlight in the January jobs report. Average pay grew by 3.2 percent last month, compared to a year earlier. In fact, January was the fourth straight month where growth in average hourly earnings topped 3 percent. It's about time, too, since we've been hearing about sluggish wage growth for years now. But four months of solid wage growth don’t necessarily mean everybody’s earning more.
Click the audio player above to hear the full story.
“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VABEFORE YOU GO
Follow Justin Ho at @justinterrellho.