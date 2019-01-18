View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, where Super Bowl LIII will take place. - Brett Davis/Pool/Getty Images

The partial government shutdown is impacting logistics preparations for Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta. Meetings with Federal Aviation Administration staff to brief air traffic controllers on the expected surge in traffic have been cancelled, as security-related delays at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport mount, with TSA workers unpaid. Pulling off gridiron football’s biggest event requires close coordination between local, state, and federal officials.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

