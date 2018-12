Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/12/21/world/drones-cause-holiday-travel-nightmare/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Airports have grounded flights for a few minutes because of an errant drone drifting into their air space, but the situation at Gatwick Airport in London is different. Multiple drones flew over the airport this week with the intent to disrupt flights, forcing the airport to shut down its runways temporarily. Marketplace's Ben Bradford looks into how such small devices can cause so much chaos and how the U.S. would deal with a similar situation.