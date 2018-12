- Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Blackberry is scheduled to report third-quarter earnings before Thursday’s opening bell, and analysts will be looking for signs of growth after months of decline. Most people still associate Blackberry with the click-clack of tiny buttons. The beloved smart devices still enjoy a cult-like following among die-hard fans. But hardware is just a small, shrinking part of Blackberry’s business these days.

