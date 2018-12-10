Court TV is making a comeback. Katz Networks, part of the E.W. Scripps media company, announced Monday it was bringing back the legal proceedings channel for another day in court. And yes, for those of you who haven’t been paying attention, it’s been off the air for 10 years. For Court TV, there are both opportunities and challenges in the marketplace for crime-time TV.
