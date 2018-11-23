- Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/11/23/business/how-toys-r-us-workers-got-retailers-private-equity-owners-pay-severance/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The private equity firms Bain and KKR announced this week that they will contribute $20 million to a compensation fund for former employees of Toys R Us. The retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September 2017, laying off tens of thousands of workers without severance packages. And for months, those former employees have been putting pressure on the company’s private equity owners to pay up.

The workers say the $20 million is a start. But they're asking for more — $75 million in total, based on the retailer's severance policies. They're hoping to get the rest from Toys R Us' creditors and its other private equity owner, Vornado Realty Trust.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VA As a nonprofit news organization, what matters to us is the same thing that matters to you: being a source for trustworthy, independent news that makes people smarter about business and the economy. So if Marketplace has helped you understand the economy better, make more informed financial decisions or just encouraged you to think differently, we’re asking you to give a little something back. Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support. BEFORE YOU GO