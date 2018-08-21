By Jed Kim
The Environmental Protection Agency released details today of its plan to replace the Obama-era rules governing carbon emissions from power plants. The EPA's proposals differ radically from the old Clean Power Plan. They give a lot of concessions to the coal industry. President Donald Trump has long promised to end what he calls the "war on coal." But even if this plan makes it through the long, dirty fight to become law, how much difference can regulatory changes make to the coal industry in the face of rapidly evolving market forces?

